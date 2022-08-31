10 Things Wendy Williams Hopefully Brings To Her New Podcast

The road towards a complete comeback for once-reigning talk show queen Wendy Williams has been met with a fair share of scathing rumors, financial setbacks and even a replacement in the daytime TV slot that she’s occupied for the past 14 years.
That will all seemingly change with the launch of her forthcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience. The platform isn’t entirely new to the media maven, who for years in the ’90s and early 2000s operated a radio show (and later reality series) under the similarly-titled imprint, The Wendy Williams Experience. Being that it was way more unfiltered and censor-free than her TV-friendly talk show, many are praying the podcast revival comes with just as much rawness.
We also could think of a few more things that The Wendy Experience will hopefully include as well.
Williams is a polarizing figure in media being that she not only gossips about celebrities but also herself could be considered as a “hot topic,” from Wells Fargo locking her out of multimillion-dollar financial accounts to confusing status updates on the involvement of cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, when it comes to her business dealings. It’s for those reasons and so many others that we know a Wendy Williams podcast will be chock-full of piping-hot entertainment. The potential guests are also a treat to ponder over, including famous friends like NeNe Leakes, Marlo Hampton and even some of the co-hosts that filled in during her Wendy Show hiatus.
Overall, this could very well be a return to form for the original queen of shock jock journalism.
As we all await further announcements for when and where The Wendy Experience will premiere, take a look at 10 things we hope make it into the podcast structure:
1. The Shoe-Cam!
Sneakers or heels, a world of fashionistas will definitely be on the lookout for this!
2. No-Holds-Barred Conversations
Her epic Whitney Houston interview is the perfect example of what can happen if Wendy is given an uncensored platform for guests to come and speak their piece.
3. Return Of The Purple Chair
It’s pretty much a staple at this point! Throw in the signature shimmy walk for added effect as well.
4. Candid Life & Health Updates
With everything that’s been said in the media, it would be great for Wendy to start things off with an open and honest update on what’s been going on.
5. Fiery Fashion
On thing you could always count on is for Wendy to be dressed to the nines. We’re hoping the podcast realm doesn’t shy away from her gaudy steez.
6. “Ask Wendy” Segments
Wendy may not always give the most sound advice, but it without a doubt comes from a place of realness. That’s what podcasting is all about.
7. More Wigs!
Not only a beauty statement, Wendy could also school people on how wigs play a huge part in her Grave’s Disease diagnosis.
8. Her Signature “How You Doin?!” Catchphrase
Did we really have to say it?! The show wouldn’t be complete without this small-yet-vital trademark.
9. Reunion With Charlamagne Tha God
Either a reunion to patch up old issues or put an end to rumored beef from the past, this is a linkup that’s been decades in the making.
10. Updated Interview With Beyoncé
After a viral conversation during the Destiny’s Child days that ended “rocky” to say the least, we could only imagine the showstopper that would occur if King Bey was up for round two.