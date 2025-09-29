Source: Parrish Lewis / Universal Pictures and MGM Pictures Spooky season is officially here, and nothing sets the vibe quite like a good horror movie. And still, Hollywood hasn’t always made space for Black storytellers in the genre. From cult classics that broke barriers to new-school thrillers flipping the genre on its head, check out 17 must-watch Black horror films to watch each and every October. RELATED: 15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season Whether it’s Jordan Peele redefining the psychological thriller with Get Out and Us, Octavia Spencer giving us unforgettable chills in Ma, or classics like Blacula and Eve’s Bayou cementing their cult status, these films prove that Black talent brings something fresh, layered, and straight-up terrifying to the table. We’re talking supernatural scares, twisted drama, folklore, social commentary, and even a little camp for those who like their horror with some edge. Black horror films are unique because they blend real-life experiences with elements of horror. Movies like Candyman and Tales from the Hood blend satire with supernatural justice while confronting systemic racism through the lens of urban legend. Whether you’re watching a cult classic or streaming the latest indie horror film, we have the perfect Black horror movie watchlist for you. RELATED: Cuffing Season Essentials: The Ultimate Guide To The Boo Lovin’ Time Of Year Some of these films are decades old, while others just dropped in the past few years. Together, they show the wide range of what horror can look like when Black voices are part of the conversation. So, whether you’re into supernatural thrillers, cult classics, or socially conscious frights, this list has you covered for the perfect October binge. Grab your snacks, turn off the lights, lock in and get ready for some good ol’ horror! Here are 17 Black horror films you should revisit every Halloween season: 17 Black Horror Films To Watch Every October was originally published on globalgrind.com