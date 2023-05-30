Home of Racing! 2023 Indianapolis 500 RECAP

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Standing as one of the biggest races in the world, the Indianapolis 500 took place on Sunday, May 28, 2023 right here in the heart of Speedway, Indiana! Over 300,000 racing fans, festival attendees, and partiers gathered together to experience this huge annual event. Out of all 33 drivers, Josef Newgarden took home 1st place in the 2023 Indy 500. Check out all the fun in the sun we had: