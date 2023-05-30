Radio One Exclusives

Home of Racing! 2023 Indianapolis 500 RECAP

Published on May 30, 2023

Indianapolis 500

Source: Tyree Jakes / other

Standing as one of the biggest races in the world, the Indianapolis 500 took place on Sunday, May 28, 2023 right here in the heart of Speedway, Indiana! Over 300,000 racing fans, festival attendees, and partiers gathered together to experience this huge annual event. Out of all 33 drivers, Josef Newgarden took home 1st place in the 2023 Indy 500. Check out all the fun in the sun we had:

