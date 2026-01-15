Typically when we think of an artist and the success that comes with achieving award-winning status, the spotlight shines solely on the artist. However, there is so much more talent that goes into the art and creation of music. J. White is a Dallas raised producer who has earned his stripes in the music industry charting some of your favorite artist’s songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning many accolades in the industry. You can best identify his beats by hearing “J. White Did It” at the beginning of his songs. The two-time award-winning producer has worked closely with artists ranging from Cardi B, Mehgan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage to Gucci Mane and Eric Bellinger. White was first introduced to music in church where his father and mother were both singers and played instruments. At the age of 16 he began making beats simply using a book, pencil, and a hard surface. His uncle bought him his very first keyboard at 17 and from that point on he never looked back. The journey leading up to his major accomplishments was nothing short than a constant grind and struggle. His grind was real, working as a janitor, DJ, and producer all at once. In 2005, White moved to New York where he started learning how to produce records. There, he met Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, a producer who later went on to become his mentor and manager, and really taught him how to sample songs. For the next 10 years he traveled back and forth between Kansas City, Dallas, New York, and Atlanta perfecting his craft and often feeling like he wasn’t receiving the credit he deserved. That all changed after one day white was invited to shaft’s house to make beats for one of his artists. At the time he was introduced to a Bronx rapper who White said “believed in everything he believed in”. They build a strong report and eventually operated as a big happy family. That Bronx rapper ultimately turned into a superstar that we know as Cardi B. and in 2017 they hit the jackpot with popular song Bodak Yellow. Bodak Yellow wasn’t his first or last hit but rather a warm-up. See below for other songs you may not have known were produced by this Dallas raised producer. 1. Cardi B. -Bodak Yellow J. White produced Bodak Yellow in 2017 and “I Like It” in 2018. The song topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks, becoming the first song produced by him to achieve this spot. It also won Single of the Year at the 2017 BET awards. 2. Megan Thee Stallion -Savage Savage was released on March 6, 2020 as part of Megan’s EP Suga. The song went viral on the video making app, Tik Tok with people performing the “Savage” dance challenge. The ultimate co-sign and remix was released on April 29, 2020, which became Megan Thee Stallion’s highest-charting song, peaking at number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. 3. 21 Savage- A Lot This song was written by 21 Savage, Cole, and produced by J. White Did It and Dj Dahi. It samples “I Love You” by East of Underground, which is a cover of “I Love Your For All Seasons”, performed by The Fuzz. The song received acclaim from critics, with Billboard ranking it as the 6th best song of 2019. It won a Grammy award for Best Rap song at the 2020 ceremony, marking both 21 Savage and J. Cole’s first Grammy wins. 4. Gucci Mane- Big Booty Ft. Megan Thee Stallion Gucci Mane and the Houston Hottie linked up for their first collaboration ever. With Guwop’s Woptober II project “Big Booty” with Megan the Stallion was the perfect vibe for Gucci Mane. On Friday, October 4, 2019 J. White Did It again and Big Booty was released. 5. Eric Bellinger -Valet ft. Fetty Wap J. White Did It produced this particular single with R&B singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger in 2015. Valet featured Fetty Wap and 21 Savage.