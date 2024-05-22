Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty I’d be lying if I said I was over the Pacers gagging away game 1 against the Celtics on Tuesday. What an amazingly terrible way to lose. But as we start to emerge from the malaise of the loss, there is reason to still feel a shred of confidence and hope. Why? Because THESE Pacers aren’t going away. Their superpower all year has been the ability to bounce back after lady luck didn’t go their way. So, what needs to happen for a win? Check out 5 of my many thoughts as we head into game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals… The post 5 Thoughts Before Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. 5 Thoughts Before Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 was originally published on 1075thefan.com