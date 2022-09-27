5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances

Rihanna has been confirmed to perform at the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show and it has #rihannanavy in a frenzy. The Anti hitmaker teased the big news with a photo of her hand clutching a football. Hours later, the NFL confirmed the huge announcement with a statement from her manager Roc Nation CEO Jay-Z. The rapper turned entrepreneur applauded Rih for becoming a “generational talent” and a “woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Rihanna has come a long way since the debut of her dance hall-infused album Music of the Sun in 2005 and her second studio album A Girl Like Me in 2006. Both projects earned coveted spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the success of songs like “Pon De Replay” and “SOS.” The nine-time Grammy-award-winner received a RIAA platinum honor for the latter, might we add.
The Bajan beauty mogul’s highly anticipated Super Bowl performance will be the first time fans will get to see the artist on stage since her critically acclaimed Anti world tour in 2016. According to Billboard, the star, who just welcomed a baby boy back in May, averaged a whopping $1.2 million per show from 2016 tour run, which was filled with dizzying choreography, next-level stage production, and impeccable fashion.
After her long hiatus away from the music world, we know Rihanna has a few tricks up her sleeve for this upcoming performance and if she does it right, it could be an opportunity to do something big. Following the announcement, some fans wondered if the star would be using her Super Bowl Halftime show opportunity to tease new music, or even better, a new album.
Well just have to wait and see, but until then, let’s celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show news by taking a look back at a few of her past performances that show why she’s truly a National Hero.
1. The 2016 MTV Video Vanguard Performance
In 2016, Rihanna performed at the MTV Music Video Awards in honor of her Video Vanguard distinction. The prestigious moonman was given to Ms. Fenty for her “outstanding contributions” and “profound impact” on music video and popular culture.
During the ceremony, the pop star performed a medley of hits including “Please Don’t Stop the Music,” “Only Girl in the World,” and “We Found Love.” However during her last performance, the Fenty Beauty founder sent the audience into an emotional tizzy with her soul stirring rendition of Anti’s “Love On The Brain.”
Backed by a stunning choir, Rihanna sent crowd-goers into tears as she sang the romantic hit with power and conviction. The star’s satin floor-length gown shimmied and swayed as she belted with all her might.
2. The 2013 Victoria Secret Show
Rihanna captivated the runway during her incredible performance of “Diamonds” in 2013 at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show. Donning pearl embroidered sunglasses, chunky stilettos and a structured corset gown, Rihanna left a smoldering trail on stage as she walked alongside the models performing the hit tune.
“Diamonds” appeared on Rihanna’s seventh studio album, Unapologetic in 2012. The popular single became the star’s twelfth number one single to command the Billboard Hot 10 chart, tying her with Madonna and The Supremes for the honor of holding five number one singles in the chart’s history. “Diamonds” also achieved certified platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America and sold over 3.5 million digital copies across the U.S.
3. The 2010 American Music Awards
Rihanna’s Barbadian roots were on full display during her 2010 performance at the American Music Awards, where Rih delivered back-to-back performances of “Love The Way You Lie,” “What’s My Name?” and “Only Girl.” Rocking a colorful Caribbean-inspired skirt and a cropped polka dot blouse, Rihanna sent the crowd reeling with excitement as she commanded the stage with her energetic star power. Rih shut down the stage right after winning the award for Favorite Soul/ R&B Female Artist, too.
4. Rihanna Debuts Her Signature Pixie Cut During The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards
Rihanna debuted her iconic pixie cut during the 2012 MTV Video music awards where she sent the crowd crazy with performances of “We Found Love” and “Cockiness” alongside her now boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Peep the butt grab around the 2:42 minute mark by the way. It’s crazy that we never noticed these two were madly in love!
Rihanna came out to the stage looking finer than ever in a long red flowing tank and tight red leggings. The singer paired the fun fit with a red turban that she wore over her freshly shaved tresses. After the performance, the inimitable star later took home a moonman for the VMA Video Of The Year Award for her Calvin Harris assisted smash, “We Found Love.”
5. 2019 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Rihanna solidified herself as a force in the undergarment, beauty, and music industries. Her Savage X Fenty Fashion show has become an annual extravaganza that has far surpassed the Victoria Secret show when it comes to diversity and representation. When the Fenty queen hits the Fenty stage, it’s always a moment.