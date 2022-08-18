7 Black Movie Prequels We’d Love To See Get Made

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Although many of us would probably prefer if our favorite movies remained untouched, the sad truth is that we live in a generation where you’re more than likely to see [Enter Favorite ’90s TV Show Or Movie Here] remade with a Gen-Z twist way before you get an original adaptation. Deal with it!

Of course, not all hope is lost when it comes to sequels, prequels, remakes and reboots. It was recently announced that Triple Crown actress Viola Davis will soon help reintroduce moviegoers to the lucrative world of The Hunger Games in an upcoming prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

As announced a few days ago on social media (seen above), Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul in a role that’s described as “the games’ most commanding figure.” The film will follow an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem we know him as in the OG Hunger Games trilogy. His shift from antagonist to protagonist may explain the depths to how he becomes so evil, and the Oscar-winning actress will play a key role in that character shift. It’s the type of story that makes for a consummate prequel, and obviously anything that Davis touches is sure to turn into Hollywood gold.

More on casting for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes below, via Variety:

“Davis, who is playing Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind of the diabolical teen death-match, will star opposite Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird, Hunter Schafer as Snow’s cousin and confidante Tigris Snow and Peter Dinklage as Academy dean Casca Highbottom.

‘The Hunger Games films have always been elevated by their exceptional casting, and we are thrilled to be continuing that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,’ said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.”

We’re very excited to see how this one turns out! The news also got us thinking about a handful of prequel ideas for classic films made for our culture that could definitely take off if given the green light.

While Hunger Games is far from being considered a Black movie, Davis’ role in the upcoming prequel did help inspire the seven real-life films we chose worth being revisited. A film about young Black Panther? Who wouldn’t want that!

Take a look at the 7 Black movies we chose to get prequels, and let us know if we’re on the money — sound off with a few ideas of your own too:

7 Black Movie Prequels We’d Love To See Get Made was originally published on blackamericaweb.com