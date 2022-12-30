7 Celebrity Love Connections We’re Predicting In 2023

We’re down to the wire!

As 2022 comes to an end, a new year awaits with all types of anticipations ahead. Of course, one of the biggest for many will be the hope of finding love — yes, that even includes the wild and oftentimes weird world of Hollywood.

This year we’ve had to bear witness to some very interesting celebrity hookups, and even more entertaining breakups. From the will-they-or-won’t-they-survive debacle that was Kanye West and Julia Fox — spoiler alert: they didn’t! — to the blossoming relationship between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson that resulted in a pregnancy reveal earlier this month, we’ve certainly been fed as a celebrity-consuming society when it came to the dating rumor mill in 2022.

2023 already looks like it’ll be yet another interesting year of hookups in Hollywood, with the ones currently in the “rumor mill” status of their situationships starting to pop out on the scene with a little more PDA.

Some are turning out surprisingly good…

Some are a bit confusing…

…and others, well, just keep getting more and more interesting by the day.

In an attempt to play celebrity love doctor, or to simply make our BAW family laugh one last time before the ball drops, we put together a list of potential Hollywood couples that have a good chance at going public in 2023. Some are on the cusp of a couple photo reveal on Instagram, meanwhile others could just be a figment of our collective imagination — looking at you, Toni and Babyface! Either way, play pretend with us as we dive into the “would-be’s” in the world of love and limelight.

Take a look at 7 couples we think will be making their debut in 2023, and let us know if we hit it on the nail or had way too many shots of eggnog over the holiday season:

