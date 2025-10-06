Source: Ellaé Lisqué “Birthday Collection” Every birthday deserves a look that turns heads, and Ellaé Lisqué just delivered the ultimate lineup. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the brand has unveiled “The Birthday Edit” collection, a refreshed take on its signature style of glamour. With 17 new designs, nine of which just recently dropped, this collection was made with your birthday in mind. Fabulous Birthday Dresses The debut at Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th Anniversary Fashion Show in September proved one thing: birthday style is not for the fashion faint of heart. Celebrity models and VIP guests saw the first glimpse of bold, feminine looks that balance sophistication with undeniable drama. Standout pieces among this collection include the Kalina Leopard Print Strapless Corset Dress for the daring, the Leona Charcoal Gray Sequin Turtleneck Dress for those who live to sparkle, and the Alwina Black Lace Feather Pantsuit for women rewriting the rules of birthday fashion. Source: Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué Ellaé Lisqué Marks a Decade in Style with ‘The Birthday Edit’ Collection For founder and CEO Maxie J., this moment is personal. What began in 2014 as a small online collection has blossomed into a powerhouse brand with a thriving e-commerce presence and a Los Angeles showroom. Her journey, marked by resilience, creativity, and global recognition (including Milan Fashion Week in 2018), is woven into every stitch of this collection. But Ellaé Lisqué isn’t just about beautiful clothes; it’s about women. With a team that’s 99% women of color and a mission rooted in inclusivity, the brand creates designs meant to celebrate every curve, every milestone, and every moment. Socialites that have embraced the collection include Jessie & D’Lila Combs, Lakeyah, and Dreezy just to name a few. Source: Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué Celebrate Yourself with Ellaé Lisqué’s Latest Drop So, if your birthday is coming up, consider this your sign: step into Ellaé Lisqué, claim the spotlight, and make your celebration unforgettable. Jump in below to pick out your birthday dress from Ellaé Lisqué’s “The Birthday Edit” collection. Trust us, you can’t miss with any of these looks. 7 Fabulous Birthday Dresses From Ellaé Lisqué’s Latest ‘The Birthday Collection’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com