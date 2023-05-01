8 Times Rihanna Served Fashion at The Met Gala

The Met Gala is the premiere event for Hollywood and the fashion industry. Every year it takes place on the first Monday in May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Black celebrities like Beyonce, Janelle Monae, Iman, and Cardi B have hit the massive red carpet in years past but Rihanna has repeatedly been a crowd favorite and has even hosted the gala. Check out 8 times Rihanna served major fashion at The Met Gala below.
1. Rihanna at The Met Gala in 2009Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2009 with the theme “The Model As Muse” wearing Dolce & Gabbana
2. Rihanna at The Met Gala 2018Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2018 with the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” wearing Maison Margiela designer John Galliano
3. Rihanna at The Met Gala 2014Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2014 with the theme “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” wearing Stella McCartney
4. Rihanna at The Met Gala 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2015 with the theme “China: Through The Looking Glass” wearing Guo Pei
5. Rihanna at The Met Gala 2017Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2017 with the theme “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” wearing Comme des Garcons
6. Rihanna at The Met Gala 2021Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2021 with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” wearing Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
7. Rihanna at The Met Gala 2011Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2011 with the theme “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” wearing Alexander McQueen
8. Rihanna at The Met Gala 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna attends The Costume Institute Gala in 2012 with the theme “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” wearing Tom Ford