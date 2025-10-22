Source: Steve Eichner / Getty Another one, thank you. A$AP Rocky has officially been named the Fashion Icon Award recipient for the 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards — and we are here for it. Because when it comes to fashion, A$AP doesn’t follow trends — he creates them. The Harlem-born rapper has been playing in the big leagues of fashion for years. This latest honor only cements his impact on culture and style. A$AP Rocky To Be Named Fashion Icon At The 2025 CFDA Awards The CFDA and Amazon Fashion will present the Fashion Icon Award on November 3 in New York City. With the distinction, A$AP joins a list of trendsetters like Lenny Kravitz, Erykah Badu, and Serena Williams. CFDA Chairman Thom Browne described Rocky as “a Fashion Icon in the purest form,” calling his approach to style “truly original” and “inspiring so many to think differently.” And, we couldn’t agree more. A$AP – who often turns heads with our girl Rihanna – doesn’t follow rules. He frequently pushes boundaries and gets people talking with his looks. He redefines what it means to merge music, masculinity, and luxury—breaking the mold every time he steps out. From Harlem streets to Paris runways, his fashion journey isn’t just about what he wears. It’s about how he moves through culture, challenging what’s possible and looking good while doing it. Source: Victor Boyko / Getty In 2025, Rocky made history as the first-ever Creative Director of Ray-Ban. He debuted a “Blacked Out” reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic Mega Icons line. Around the same time, he released his Fall/Winter 2025 PUMA capsule, a tribute to Harlem’s rhythm, sound, and soul. Through his creative agency AWGE, founded in 2014, Rocky continues to build what feels like his own universe — where streetwear meets fine art and luxury bends to his will. From partnerships with Marine Serre, Amina Muaddi, JW Anderson, and Selfridges to his runway moments in Paris, Rocky proves he’s not just a rapper who loves fashion — he’s shaping its future. From Bottega Veneta campaigns to his AWGE-designed Met Gala look, A$AP continues to change what modern menswear looks like. For A$AP, it’s fluid, confident, and rooted in cultural storytelling. Gallery: A$AP Rocky’s Top Style Moments We’ll Never Get Over From Met Gala statements to off-duty looks that broke the internet, A$AP Rocky continues to remind us why he’s fashion’s most unpredictable icon. Scroll through our looks below. A$AP Rocky Is The Next CFDA Fashion Icon – And These Looks Prove Why was originally published on hellobeautiful.com