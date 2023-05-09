Actor Robert De Niro welcomes child No. 7 at 79: “I just had a baby”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

WHOA, baby! Actor Robert De Niro reveals he welcomed his seventh child.

During an interview with Entertainment News Canada, De Niro was asked about fatherhood and his six children.

The actor correct the interviewer and reveal he welcomed a seventh child saying, “I just had a baby.”

ET Canada reached out to De Niro’s reps, who confirmed that he is now a father of seven at 79 years old. It’s unclear who the mother is.

De Niro has been married twice. He shares two children with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, 51-year-old Drena and 46-year-old Raphael. With his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, and two more 25-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen. He’s also a father to twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

