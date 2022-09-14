Take A Look At 2022’s Least Diverse States In America

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s long been said that people are a product of their environments, and one look at the social disparities between Beverly Hills and Compton in California alone can be used as proof of that.

WalletHub recently did a study on both the most and least diverse states in America, with the results coming from a look at how we cohabitate as it relates to income, education and of course along race and ethnicity lines.

States like California, New York and Texas made the top five list, with Cali even boasting the highest language diversity. Utah proved to be the place with the most diverse income, and Massachusetts came in as the state with the most diverse ways of attaining education. When it came to racial and ethnicity diversity, Hawaii surprisingly came out on top.

More on how the metrics were calculated below, via Wallet Hub:

“In order to determine the most and least diverse states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key dimensions: 1) Socio-economic Diversity, 2) Cultural Diversity, 3) Economic Diversity, 4) Household Diversity, 5) Religious Diversity and 6) Political Diversity.

We evaluated those dimensions using 14 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights and subcomponents. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale.

Finally, we determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states. A total score of 100 represents the most diverse state.”



The map seen above breaks down the highest from lowest over the span of a decade on a color scale. The split goes nearly down the middle, with Northern states steadily appearing orange for lowest and Southern states maintaining a blue for highest.

Take a look at the 10 least diverse cities in America below, and see if your community is doing a good job or needs improvement:



