B. Simone Catches Wrath For Asking Fans To Pay For Close Friends Access While Grieving Jacky Oh

B. Simone is currently catching the rage of fans on Twitter after she shared a message that she’s putting her close friends’ section on Instagram behind a paywall. B. Simone posted a message earlier today expressing that she will only be using that section of her social media page reportedly while she grieves the loss of her friend, Jacky Oh.

Twitter user @inmyownwrldddd shared a screen capture of B. Simone’s Instagram ask of moving her story feed to the close friends’ section, blasting the social media star for doing so in the process.

“B. Simone is asking for ppl to pay for access to her close friends as she “grieves her friend” Jacky Oh. How you could ever bring yourself to use your friends passing as a means to get ppl to pay for your close friends is insanity. This is beyond low & disgusting,” @inmyownwrldddd wrote in the tweet caption.

They added, “What goes through your mind that you would advertise your close friends so that ppl can pay to see you “grieve”. The family hasn’t even buried her yet and you’re already trynna profit from her death. Just disgusting man.”

Others shared in @inmyownwrldddd’s disgust and some of the following comments from others on Twitter towards B. Simone has been less than kind as one can imagine.

Jacky Oh passed away last week for reasons still not revealed to the public. She was the romantic partner of comedian DC Young Fly and a former cast member of the Wild ‘N Out series.

