Source: Julia Beverly / IG: @JuliaBeverly Barack Obama’s 10 Best Moments You’ll Never Forget From keynote speeches to slam dunks, President Barack Obama has consistently captivated the world with a rare mix of intellect, humor, and heart. As the first Black President of the United States, his time in office—and even life after it—has been filled with unforgettable moments that continue to inspire new generations. Whether he was dropping the mic (literally), singing Al Green at a podium, or tearing up while speaking about his daughters, Obama reminded America what leadership with humanity looks like. More than just a politician, he’s become a cultural icon whose every move—on the court, at a rally, or on a playlist—has made history. Here are 10 of the most iconic Barack Obama moments we’ll never forget: RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Braids Made A Powerful Statement At The DNC Barack Obama’s 10 Best Moments You’ll Never Forget was originally published on wtlcfm.com