Coalition Day Highlights Progress, Challenges for Black Football Coaches Coalition Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 6, honors the efforts of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) to improve diversity in football leadership. It highlights the progress of Black coaches in the NFL and NCAA Division I football while focusing on the challenges that remain and the path forward. Prominent figures in football leadership today include Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, whose historic tenure demonstrates the impact of consistency and success at the highest level, and DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans, a rising leader known for his player-first approach. These individuals signify progress in representation across the NFL, though Black coaches account for just a fraction of head coaching positions league-wide. The college football landscape mirrors similar strides. Marcus Freeman, the head coach of Notre Dame, broke barriers as the first Black coach to reach a national championship game. At Penn State, James Franklin continues to lead a powerhouse program, emphasizing not only competitive success but also the advancement of minority representation in collegiate leadership. Despite these achievements, Black coaches often face systemic barriers in securing and maintaining top roles. The NCMFC addresses these challenges through key initiatives like the Coalition Academy, which pairs minority coaches with athletic directors to expand opportunities. Their "5 Years 1 Mission" campaign aims to increase minority hires across FBS programs. Coalition Day also emphasizes community outreach, including equipment donations and scholarships to benefit underserved areas. By celebrating achievements and addressing inequities, Coalition Day serves as a reminder of the importance of diversity in football leadership. The work of the NCMFC underscores the necessity for inclusive hiring practices and sustained support for minority coaches to ensure equitable opportunities in the sport.