Surely, we have seen countless displays of roasting over the years. However, what would be considered as some of the funniest roasts of all time?

Twitter user @Hardimagess pondered that very question in a tweet posted on June 13, and the responses are endless.

Check out some of our favorites below!

Black Twitter Highlights The “Funniest Roasts” Ever Witnessed was originally published on hiphopnc.com