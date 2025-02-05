Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Black women top the 2025 Met Gala host committee list, proving once again that when it comes to setting trends and shaping our culture, we do it best. While this year’s theme centers on menswear, the baddies on this list—each a powerhouse in their own right—showcase the versatility, influence, and shiny star power that make the Met Gala one of fashion’s biggest nights. 2025 Met Gala The full committee is stacked with icons and up-and-coming fashion risk-takers we love. We’re talking fashion girls like Doechii, Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Tyla, and Sha’Carri Richardson, alongside major male fashion players like André 3000, Usher, Spike Lee, Jeremy Pope, and Dapper Dan. Sha’Carri Richardson, who dominates in style and sport, shared her excitement about being part of the host committee, telling ESSENCE: “Our style isn’t just what we wear—it’s how we move, how we own our space, how we tell our story without saying a word. Fashion sets us apart, but it also brings us together—whether you’re shining on the track, commanding the stage, or just making the streets of New York your runway.” Source: Mike Coppola / Getty RELATED: How These Black Celebrities Left A Major Mark On The Met Gala The 2025 Met Gala’s Set To Celebrate Black Style & Culture This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” isn’t just a nod to suits, top hats, and polished shoes—it’s a full-on celebration of how Black culture has influenced global style, particularly through the lens of dandyism. The night’s dress code, “Tailored for You,” challenges attendees to serve up their spin on custom, high-precision tailoring while honoring Black trend. Of course, the gala is the annual fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute. This year’s accompanying exhibition offers a deep dive into the Black Dandy. This historical and cultural movement dates back to 18th-century Europe. Since then it has become a powerful symbol of self-expression and social resistance. According to the Met, “Dandyism offered Black people an opportunity to use clothing, gesture, irony, and wit to transform their given identities and imagine new ways of embodying political and social possibilities.” Translation? Black people have been about this fashion life for a long time. It’s been our act of resistance, rebellion, and unapologetic style. We love to put it on amid adversity and societal limitations. This year’s Met Gala is putting our legacy front and center. The 2025 Met Gala’s Host Committee is filled with ”It Girls.” Along with the dress code reveal, the Met Gala also announced the complete list of its star-studded host committee. This group of tastemakers, athletes, artists, and cultural icons will stand alongside the gala’s official co-chairs: Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton, with LeBron James serving as honorary chair. Sponsored by Louis Vuitton, the gala takes place on May 5. See the Black women topping this year’s host committee list. 1. Ayo Edebiri Source: Getty Ayo Edebiri loves to play with style and fashion – and we love that. Sometimes she rocks sophisticated Louis Vuitton, other times she is whimsy and vintage inspired. Ayo’s fresh take on trend is exciting and a great addition to this year’s host committee. 2. Doechii Source: Getty Doechii and Thom Browne go together real bad. So, we wonder if the Grammy-winner will rock the playful label to the Met Gala? Either way, we know the Swamp Princess will slay. 3. Tyla Source: Getty Tyla is the queen of sultry style and island flair. The international sensation continues to show her unapologetic approach to music and fashion. During last year’s Met Gala, her sand-inspired dress was everything we loved and more. 4. Grace Wales Bonner Source: Getty Grace Wales Bonner is a well-known designer and fashion insider. With her eye for ethereal aesthetics and details, she will undoubtedly bring a unique take on this year’s theme. 5. Simone Biles Source: Getty Simone Biles is the GOAT in more ways than one! She’s an Olympic medalist, a mental health advocate, and a whole wife. Recently making headlines for her sideline style, we can’t wait to see what she brings to the gala. 6. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Source: Getty Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is an artist with a style of her own. She uses her pen and trend to tell a story and make a statement. We can’t wait to see her big 2025 Met Gala moment.