Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty This Pride Month we want to celebrate the Black LGBTQ+ influencers bringing fun, entertaining and insightful content to social media. These stars have leveraged their social media platforms to entertain through larger mediums in podcasting, TV, film and music. Check out a gallery of 15 of our favorite Black LGBTQ+ influencing stars inside. These influencer celebrities are not shy when it comes to waving their rainbow flags. They are unapologetic in their approach to covering culturally relevant content online. They have also amassed huge followings, which have taken their talents to several other mediums and even larger platforms. Queer identifying artists like Baby Tate and Saucy Santana have made our list for their entertaining posts and songs that keep fans on their feet. Other major talents like The Read co-hosts Crissle and Kid Fury have used their podcasting and social media acumen to find their own paths in TV as writers and hosts of other platforms. There are a number of amazing Black LGBTQ+ creators to celebrate but we will start with these 15 talented influencers. Comment some of your favorites below. Check out a list of 15 Black LGBTQ+ creators to follow below: Celebrate Pride Month With 15 Black LGBTQ+ Influencers [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com