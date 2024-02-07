Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” celebrates 25 seasons with a fabulous Entertainment Weekly spread, featuring the drama series’ stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. The series has captivated viewers since 1999. Let’s celebrate with a walk down memory lane, exploring the “Law & Order: SVU” episodes inspired by true pop culture events. Actors Hargitay and Ice-T stun the cover story of Entertainment Weekly as they reminisce on the long-time running NBC drama series, “Law & Order: SVU.” The pair talk through their stories of partnership, heartbreak and healing, history, spinoffs, and their personal journeys. The 25 season series created by Dick Wolf follows detectives that are part of the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, who investigate crimes of sexual nature. While the focus of the other shows in the “Law & Order” franchise largely deal with murder cases, the SVU detectives frequently deal with crimes, such as rapes, in which the victim survives and assists authorities in the investigation. The series features a cast of veteran actors, including Hargitay, Ice-T, Richard Belzer, and Dann Florek. There are occasional crossover episodes, featuring detectives from other series in the franchise. The show has featured countless guest stars like Snoop Dogg, Mahershala Ali, Meagan Good, Sarah Paulson and more. The series is also notable for using real-life stories and events as inspiration for the show. Though dramatized, the series has covered many pop culture moments from the Bill Cosby case to Chris Brown and Rihanna. Check out a list of “Law & Order: SVU” episodes inspired by these historic pop culture moments below: Celebrating 25 Seasons Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ With Pop Culture Inspired Episodes [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com