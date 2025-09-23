Source: WWD / Getty Burberry delivered one of the most star-studded moments of London Fashion Week (LFW) on September 22. Closing out LFW, the front row rivaled the runway. Jodie Turner-Smith, Jourdan Dunn, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, Vanessa Williams, and more were in attendance – rocking Burberry fits we’re obviously obsessed with. Before the models even stepped out, the tone was already set by this powerhouse lineup of fashion icons. RELATED: Burberry’s Star-Powered Runway Show Closed London Fashion Week — See Who Attended, Who Slayed The Runway, & What You Need In Your Closet Burberry’s Spring 2026 Show Brings Color, Shiny Fabrics, & Rockstar Fringe To The Runway Burberry has been setting the standard for generations with its signature trench coats, iconic plaid, and razor-sharp tailoring. The brand’s DNA is all about outerwear that lasts. And this season, creative director Daniel Lee gave us a remix – tapping into Burberry’s “trendy” traditions while adding a fresh, music-inspired edge. When the models hit the runway, the creative director leaned into British rock and festival culture. Pop Art checks appeared in neon shades of green, lavender, yellow, and denim blue, cut into swingy coats. Models wore long scarves, Chelsea boots, and shaggy ’90s hair and natural Afros. Dresses were mini and breezy, made from macramé circles, chainmail, and hand-crocheted details. Styling took the collection to the next level with lace-up boots and oversized fringe bags. Even the tailoring slimmed down, with longer jackets, a slick ’60s flair, and a shiny coating. Source: WWD / Getty Among the standout looks was a bold red-and-green plaid coat paired with black boots and a structured green bag. Celebrity Style Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show Burberry brought fresh energy to the runway, but the front row served looks of its own. The celebrity fits were just as striking as the collection. See our gallery below. Celebrity Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com