Celebs Brought The Looks For The 2023 Coachella Festival

Denim, straps, boots, fringe, and leather (we know what you’re thinking — in the desert?) can only mean one thing — the festival season is upon us. The 2023 Coachella festival kicked off this weekend and celebs brought their best desert style to Indio, California.
This year’s massive Coachella festival featured performances by Latto, Willow Smith, Glorilla, and Frank Ocean, who made his return to the stage in over six years. While his performance garnered its own reactions, Latto also made headlines over her spicy lyrics.
There’s ton to do at Coachella, from the biggest performances to activations and brand events like Revolve’s annual party, Nylon House, Heineken House, or stopping by the YouTube Shorts Content Studio for some dope flicks, celebs took every opportunity to bring 2023 Coachella style.
Keep scrolling to see who wore what to Coachella 2023.
1. Heineken House At Coachella Valley Music And Arts FestivalSource:Getty
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Teyana Taylor stops by the Heineken House at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California.
2. REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1Source:Getty
Lori Harvey attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.
3. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3Source:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,performance,california,two people,music festival,entertainment event,day 3,holiday – event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,glorilla
4. Amazon Music and Friends in the DesertSource:Getty
Lil Nas X and PinkPantheress attend Amazon Music and Friends in the Desert on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California.
5. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3Source:Getty
WILLOW performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
6. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3Source:Getty
Jaden Smith perform with WILLOW at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
7. 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content StudioSource:Getty
Moneybagg Yo attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
8. 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content StudioSource:Getty
Flo Milli attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
9. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3Source:Getty
Ciara performs with Jackson Wang at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
10. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3Source:Getty
Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
11. Celebrity Sightings In Indio – April 14, 2023Source:Getty
Karrueche Tran is seen arriving to the Celsius Coachella party on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California.
12. 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Portraits And Candids BackstageSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Saweetie poses backstage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
13. REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.
14. REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1Source:Getty
Saweetie attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California.
15. Yara Shahidi at Nylon HouseSource:Courtesy of Brand
Yara Shahidi attends Nylon House at the 2023 Coachella festival.