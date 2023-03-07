Ciara Is Bringing The Style Heat To Paris Fashion Week With These 5 Looks

Ciara is stomping through the Paris Fashion Week streets, looking like a voguish goddess. The “Body Party” singer has been shelling out look after look at designer shows, and we are digging every garb. She has stunned in Off-White, David Koma, and Elie Saab, to name a few brands, and each look has its own unique flavor that only Ciara can bring.
Paris Fashion Week is known for bringing out the who’s who among celebrities, so we aren’t surprised that Ciara is popping up at a few events. With her slender, tall frame and gorgeous face, she’s a walking model and makes any frock she sports look fabulous. Her fashion sense is jazzy, and her Atlanta swag shines through everything she dons. So, without further ado, let’s get into Ciara’s Paris Fashion Week style repertoire. You are definitely in for some “goodies” once you see these ensembles. Get into them below!
1. Elie SaabSource:Getty
Ciara is serving femininity in this beautiful white lace dress by Elie Saab. This soft look drapes perfectly off Ciara’s frame, and her short bob hairdo flows with this attire. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and white boots.
2. DundasSource:Getty
We are always here for all black. Ciara absolutely ate in this garb that featured a floor-length gown and a black fur coat that the singer draped over her shoulders.
3. Giambattista ValliSource:Getty
Ciara has body for days, so it’s only right that she shows it off! This sheer Giambattista Valli look added the spark to Ciara’s shine. She kept her accouterments simple with platform heels and minimal accessories.
4. Off-White
This Off-White sporty look matched Ciara’s vibe to a tee. It featured a black sports jacket that she wore with nothing underneath it. She paired this look with a black skirt, boots, and a skull cap.
5. David Koma
This David Koma outfit is giving Michael Jackson 2023! Ciara did this look justice by rocking the gloves and matching boots. Her slick back bob and black sunglasses added pizazz to the already stylish ensemble.