Coco Jones stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry after her very first solo show in years! The Belair actress talked about the love she experienced on stage and how the success of her career is humbling.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
Coco and Leah discussed her Disney days and how she still deals with the PTSD from the sudden stop of her career after the Disney channel and how the space she’s in also creates that fear at times. The ‘ICU’ singer dishes on her hit song and the creative process for her song. Lemonade stand grab your glasses because Coco spilled it all at the Lemonade stand!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Method Man To Yung Miami After Fans Critique Her Performance On BMF: “Ignore The Haters”
- Hurricane Chris Uses “Deebo Defense,” Acquitted On Murder Charges
- Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Us That She’s Still ‘That Girl’ With Latest IG Post
- Law Roach Addresses Claim That He’s ‘Breaking Up’ With Zendaya Amid Retirement Announcement: ‘We Are Forever’
- Jim Jones & Hitmaka ft. Goldiie “Status Update” Kash Doll ft. Tay B & Babyface Ray “ALL HYPE” & More | Daily Visuals 3.15.23
- Conservative Author’s Inability To Define “Woke” Is Exactly Why White People Need To Leave The Word Alone
- Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott Era is Officially Ended
- French Montana And Rubi Rose Spotted Out On A Date In Beverly Hills
- Jim Jones Wants A LOX And Dipset ‘Verzuz’ Rematch [Video]
- Sotheby’s Auctioning Off Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordan 13’s From ’98 NBA Finals
Coco Jones Talks PTSD After Disney Failures, Success of Belair, Her Music Career, & More! [Photos & Video] was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
2. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
3. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
4. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
5. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
6. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
7. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
8. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
9. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
10. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
11. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
12. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
13. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
14. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
15. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
16. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
17. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
18. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
19. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
20. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
21. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
22. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
23. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya
24. Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DCSource:@dusashotya
Coco Jones at Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Photo by @dusashotya