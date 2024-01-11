Source: Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard put it simply on Thursday. He’s tired of losing. “I’m tired of it. I’m tired of not being in the playoffs. That’s on me,” said Ballard at his end of the season press conference. The Colts finished this past season 9-8. The last time they made the postseason was 2020 when they lost in the AFC Wild Card Round. Here are some of the things Ballard addressed when reflecting on the 2023-24 season. You can hear audio from part of the press conference here: The post Colts General Manager: “I’m Tired of Not Being in the Playoffs” appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Colts General Manager: “I’m Tired of Not Being in the Playoffs” was originally published on wibc.com