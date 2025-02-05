If you thought the adidas Superstar 82 was only built for the streets, think again! The iconic sneaker is hitting the pavement in a whole new way—on wheels. Introducing the adidas Superstar 82 Roller Skates “Core Black”, a fresh twist on the classic silhouette, fusing vintage sneaker culture with the thrill of skating. The Look Draped in a Core Black/Cloud White/Silver Metallic colorway, this skate-ready version of the Superstar 82 keeps things clean and timeless. The smooth black leather upper stays true to the OG design, featuring the signature rubber shell toe and classic Three Stripes branding. White accents on the heel tab, tongue logo, and midsole provide that crisp contrast, while silver metallic details add a sleek finishing touch. The Build This isn’t just a sneaker with wheels slapped on—it’s a fully functional roller skate. The adidas Superstar 82 Roller Skates come equipped with a reinforced plate, sturdy trucks, and durable urethane wheels, built to handle both casual cruising and more serious skating sessions. The lace-up system ensures a snug fit, while the classic Superstar cupsole keeps things comfortable. The Drop Mark your calendars! The adidas Superstar 82 Roller Skates “Core Black” roll out on February 5, 2025, with a retail price of $200. Whether you’re a die-hard sneakerhead, a roller skate enthusiast, or just looking to make a statement, these kicks-on-wheels are bound to turn heads. Cop or Not? So, are you lacing up and rolling out, or are these just a novelty drop? Let us know—are these a COP or NOT? Related 1.