Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty Craziest NBA Blockbuster Trades Over The Recent Years The NBA trade deadline is one of the most electrifying times of the season. It's a whirlwind of phone calls, negotiations, and last-minute deals that reshape the landscape of the league. For general managers, it's the ultimate test of strategy and guts, often involving a high-stakes game of give-and-take as they vie to secure the next big move for their franchise. Each year, the trade deadline delivers its fair share of surprises, and once it hits, the entire league holds its breath. For the players, this period can be unsettling. The harsh reality of the NBA is that, despite loyalty or performance, no one is entirely off-limits when it comes to trades. Players wake up in one city, only to find themselves packing their bags for another by the end of the day. Careers and lives can shift in an instant as front offices gamble for future success. It's a stark reminder that the NBA is as much a business as it is a sport. Take a look below at the Craziest NBA Blockbuster Trades Over The Recent Years. 1. Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves Source: Getty Minnesota received: • Rudy Gobert Utah Received: • Milik Beasley • Patrick Beverley • Walker Kessler • Jarred Vanderbilt • 4 first-round-picks • 2026 pick swap 2. Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns Source: Getty Phoenix received: • Kevin Durant • TJ Warren Brooklyn received: • Makil Bridges • Cameron Johnson • 4 first-round picks • 2028 first round pick swap 3. Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks Source: Getty New York Received: • Mikal Bridges • Keita Bates-Diop • 2026 2nd-round pick Brooklyn Received: • Bajon Bogdanovic • Mamadi Diakite • Shake Milton • 4 unprotected 1st-round picks • unprotected pick sway 2028 • top-four protected 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks • 2025 2nd-round pick 4. Karl Anthony-Towns to the New York Knicks Source: Getty New York received: • Karl Anthony-Towns Minnesota received: • Julius Randle • Donte DiVincenzo • Keita Bates-Diop • Future first-round pick from Knicks 5. Luka Doncic To The Lakers Source: Getty Los Angeles received: • Luka Doncic • Maxi Kleber • Markieff Morris Dallas received: • Anthony Davis • Max Christie • 2029 first-round pick