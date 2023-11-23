Now that Thanksgiving is back around, families and friends are gathering for some good eats, drinks, and sports. For those of us who like to partake of cannabis, we’d love it if you would check out our very first cannabis-themed gift guide for Turkey Day. I wasn’t able to get this guide up earlier in the week in order to help the readers prepare but we’re looking at the long game here as Thanksgiving leads into the weekend. Also, depending on what style of cannabis you consume and the method, the leftovers will come in quite handy. What I enjoyed the most about compiling this guide was the variety of ways to experience the vast wide world of cannabis. Speaking for myself, I use cannabis chiefly for its therapeutic benefits and not for leisure but there’s nothing wrong with adults looking for a natural way to unwind from the stresses of their day. From topical applications, infused drinks, and powders that can be added to all kinds of foods, flower, vaporizers, concentrates, and beyond, there is something for every kind of cannabis enthusiast below. I’m fairly new to covering this growing industry and I’m excited to see how the innovative minds behind these companies expand their wares. I want to thank everyone for allowing me the opportunity to share your products with our audience. We’re very, ahem, “dank-ful.” Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s Thanksgiving Weekend cannabis gift guide below. Also, if you need cocktail ideas for the weekend, click here. — Photo: RealPeopleGroup / Getty Dank-Ful: Hip-Hop Wired’s Thanksgiving Weekend Cannabis Gift Guide 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com