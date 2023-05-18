DDG Chuckles At Being Labeled An “E-List” Rapper, Twitter Celebrates Halle Bailey Reportedly Dumping Him

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Anyone knows who or what an “E-list” rapper is? Well, apparently, that’s exactly what DDG is.

Amid rumors of the new Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey, leaving him under the sea, DDG laughs at claims that he is an “E-list” rapper.

Reporting on the alleged breakup, Twitter account “Pop Tingz” wrote in a tweet, “Halle Bailey and E-list rapper DDG are rumored to have broken up,” after fans noticed they no longer follow each other Instagram, a sign of the times.

The tweet went viral grabbing the attention of the 25-year-old “Elon Musk” rapper. He responded to the jab by laughing at it and crediting the account.

“E-list rapper kinda funny ngl lol,” he wrote in one tweet while dropping a video in response to a troll in another.

Have to appreciate him being a good sport about the tweet.

Fans also got in on the action, mainly shocked like DDG at the thought of an “E-list” rapper even existing. “I ain’t even know there was an e list,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others are reacting to the rumors of the couple’s split. “the audience when ariel and prince eric kiss in the little mermaid movie and i yell “FUCK DDG” in the theatre,” another tweet read.

The Internet Is Not Here For DDG & Halle Bailey Dating

This is not the first time talk about Bailey and DDG breaking up hit timelines. Earlier in the year, people thought it was a wrap after fans noticed they were not following each other on Instagram, and DDG deleted or archived all of his photos of the newest Disney Princess.

But a recent interview with PEOPLE published on May 17, where she was gushing about the rapper.

“People love to talk about this,” Bailey told the publication when asked if DDG has the makings of a real-life Prince Charming. “Yeah. I would say that.”

She continues, “I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life,” adding, “I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman… It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience.”

Awwww.

We will continue to root for love here. You can see more reactions to DDG being on the “E-list” and those pesky breakup rumors in the gallery below.

