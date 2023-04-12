Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Diar DeRozan, the young daughter of Chicago Bulls star, DeMar DeRozan, was in attendance at her dad’s Play-In game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday (April 12). Although Toronto had a homecourt advantage, Diar DeRozan may have provided enough support from the stands to help the Bulls defeat the Raptors.

Diar DeRozan, reportedly 9 years of age, was in a courtside seat inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto decked out in a dazzling red and Black jacket signifying she was the darling child of DeMar DeRozan. Ms. DeRozan didn’t grace the court in the Bulls’ defeat of the Raptors at the score of 109-105, but she may have helped disrupt the home team when they visited the line with her powerful screams.

One of the chief joys as a live-action basketball spectator is being involved in the game from the stands, respectfully of course. Jeers from opposing fans in support of their teams are the loudest, most especially when shooters are at the foul line.

Ms. DeRozan’s screams could be audibly heard whenever a Raptors player walked up to the stripe. We’re pretty sure Bulls coach Billy Donovan didn’t design any plays to get Diar involved but when the Raptors made just 18 of 36 shots at the charity stripe, Twiter crowned Diar the MVP of the game. Diar later joined her dad on the court for a quick embrace that quickly ended because dad was a bit sweaty.

On Twitter, reactions to Diar DeRozan giving her dad’s team, the Chicago Bulls, a big boost have cropped up. We’ve got the best below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Diar DeRozan, Daughter of DeMar DeRozan, Crowned MVP Of Bulls-Raptors Play-In Game appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Diar DeRozan, Daughter of DeMar DeRozan, Crowned MVP Of Bulls-Raptors Play-In Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com