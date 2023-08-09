Source: Steve Rapport / Getty Today (August 9th) we celebrate the life and legacy of Whitney Houston on what would have been her 60th Birthday. A legendary singer and entertainer, Houston left an indelible mark on the music industry. She was one of the greatest vocalists in history, with a five-octave range that set her apart from other performers. With hits such as “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “The Greatest Love of All,” Houston’s music stands the test of time. It would be hard to pick a favorite song, video, B-side, or even moment of Nippy’s but we are going to try with the help of artificial intelligence. More Whitney Houston Below • Nick Gordon Remembers Bobbi Kristina Two Years After Her Death• Nick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million In Bobbi Kristina Brown Wrongful Death Suit• Singer/Producer Kashif Dead At 56 Take a listen to what A.I. (Not Allen Iverson) selects as the top 10 Whitney Houston songs of all time. Did they get it wrong? Let us know! The article ‘Did They Get It Right? 10 Best Whitney Houston Songs According To A.I.‘ was created with the help of ChatGPT Did They Get It Right? 10 Best Whitney Houston Songs According To A.I. was originally published on rnbcincy.com