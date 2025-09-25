Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Cardi B has come a long way from her early and unfiltered social media days. The reality star turned rapper and fashion icon has taken a softer approach to expressing her feelings. Her epic press tour for her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? has featured some tender moments that shows evolution. There is a clear distance in who she is today and who she was seven years ago when Invasion of Privacy dropped. Then she was a mother-to-be. Now she is soon to be a mother of four. That has clearly had an impact on her. She still has the wicked tongue fans enjoy, but she is pointing it a bit more precisely these days. There has been more careful consideration and less crashing out. She even instructed Bardi gang not to attack so she can move forward and focus on what is important. She is standing firm on selling herself to people by doing interviews, answering every question, and speaking up for herself. Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty Related: 4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements The rapper is not shying away from discussing her issues with people or avoiding engaging with critiques, but she is choosing to do it differently than before. She has been raw but not reckless and it is a far cry from the girl who wanted to focus on beef “forevaaaaaa.” We love to see it! See five times that Cardi B showed clear emotional growth during this press run below. Drama Free? 5 Times Cardi B Showed Growth During Her Press Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com