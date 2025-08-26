Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Every Colts Week 1 Outcome Since 2000 The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the 2025 season opener with a daunting statistic hanging over their heads: they haven’t won a Week 1 game in 11 years. Since their last opening-week victory in 2013, the Colts have struggled to start the season on the right foot, often falling short in close games or being outmatched by their opponents. Looking back further, the numbers don’t get much better. Since 2000, the Colts hold a 9-15-1 record in Week 1 matchups, a trend that has frustrated fans and set a challenging tone for many seasons. RELATED | List Of Colts Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks Since 2000 Whether it’s divisional battles or tough non-conference opponents, the Colts have consistently found themselves on the losing end of opening weekend (Except when Peyton manning was at the helm). This year, the odds are stacked against them once again as they face the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 matchup. Although, the Colts are 1.5 point favorites. However, with a new season comes new hope and urgency. The Colts will look to shake off the weight of history and set a fresh tone for 2025 by coming out on top. Can the Colts finally break the streak and start the season with a win? Fans are hoping this year’s team can rise to the occasion and rewrite the narrative. Every Colts Week 1 Outcome Since 2000 was originally published on 1075thefan.com