In honor of the news that allegedly Ashanti and Nelly are excepting their first child together, we wanted to gather up a few other celebrity musicians that also have children together. Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042 There are many celebrities that cross industries when falling in love but others have built upon their common interest when choosing their partner for life. There are many Black musicians and musicians of color who have found love in the music and married their partner and/or had children with that partner. Continue scrolling to see our list below: READ MORE: • Serena William’s Daughter Gives Her A Fresh Makeup Beat That Can’t Be Denied• Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her “Papa Bear” Rocking Cute Afro Puffs• Diddy’s Daughters Slay At Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show• Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign• Ashton Kutcher Posts A Video With Wife Mila Kunis Mocking Their Children’s Bath Time• Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang• Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad• Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter Says She’s Homeless Despite Dad’s $800 Million Fortune• Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback ‘Black Is King’ Photo• Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning! Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together was originally published on mymajicdc.com