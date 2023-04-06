Fan Reactions: Gregory’s Prematurely Named Educator of the Year In New ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“Abbott Elementary” returned in full swing with its latest episode last night on ABC. Season two, episode 20 follows the staff member who has been named “Educator of the Year.” Check out what else went down at our favorite elementary school and fan reactions inside.

Fans missed “Abbott Elementary” after a silent two weeks since its “Festival” episode dropped Mar. 15. On the latest episode, Gregory is named Educator of the Year. To his surprise and dismay, he received a full assembly with children reciting poetry and singing songs in his honor. The attention was overwhelming to him and the newest full-time Abbott hire felt it was a little too premature. Gregory expressed that some of his other co-workers like Ms. Barbara were far more deserving. Meanwhile, Janine deals with a difficult student and an even more difficult parent. The drama continues as it is revealed that Barbara hasn’t completed her teaching requirements.

There were several moving parts in this episode and even more laughs as the Abbott crew rallied up to support one another and their students. Like past episodes, several fans found this one to be quite relatable as teachers deal with unruly students and parents and school boards making decisions to fulfill their diversity optics.

The most exciting part about this week’s episode is discovering what’s coming next week. In episode 21 titled “Mom,” a very special guest star is revealed. Taraji P. Henson is tapped to portray Janine’s mother, who fans have been eager to meet for two seasons now.

Catch up on the latest episode of “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu.

Check out some of our favorite fan reactions and catch a sneak peek of what’s next for Season two below:

