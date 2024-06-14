The beauty of Father’s Day is that it is a time to celebrate the old man who was always in your corner, or just had an ear for you when it was a tough time. Dads are also versatile people and some of them are cannabis enthusiasts or maybe a little curious so we’ve whipped together a handy Father’s Day gift guide for the Canna-Dads out there. Similar to the guides I’ve done before, I’ll mention some cannabis brands we’ve either tried or hope to do so very shortly. I also want to make clear that some of these products have limited availability and I’ll try to add that information in the description. Lastly, I always want to let readers know that cannabis is intended for individuals over the age of 18 and always want to encourage moderation, even if it’s for therapeutic use. At the end of the day, there is a medical component to cannabis that shouldn’t be ignored. The stigma around cannabis is largely moving into the realm of acceptance and as a cannabis user myself, I appreciate that science and data are highlighting the benefits versus putting an emphasis on getting stoned although there isn’t anything wrong with that. For now, enjoy our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis gift guide, and Happy Father’s Day to you all. — Photo: Fly View Productions / Getty For Papas Who Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide #FathersDay was originally published on hiphopwired.com