The Renaissance World Tour is upon us! And let’s cut to the chase; you need outfit inspiration. This Wednesday, Beyoncé will embark upon the most anticipated event of the year. More than half of the world is excited to witness the queen live on stage in all her talented glory. But before we can fully get into beehive mode, we have to ensure our fits are on point to slay.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour represents more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of self-expression – a debut of your revived self-appreciation and unbreakable spirit. That said, your fashion choices for this concert must match your new-found aura and stretch beyond your typical, everyday attire. This is your time to go all out with your style. Whether you’re opting for the “Church Girl” look or planning on serving “Alien Superstar,” do whatever your “Energy” calls for. Just make sure it’s giving “I’m That Girl” vibes.
Events like these can bring about worry when you have no idea what to wear. Therefore, we are assisting you by choosing eight online stores packed with “Cozy” Renaissance Tour styles that you’ll love. Jump in below and get the inspiration to fashionably turn this tour out!
“All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.”
Get Your Renaissance World Tour Outfit Inspiration From These 8 Online Stores was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. STRIPT
Let your inner “thoty” out to play at the Renaissance World Tour in STRIPT’s sensual looks. Give the girls “Thique” in a fitted romper that screams snatch. Pair the look with sexy heels if your feet can handle them or combat boots for a more relaxed vibe.Shop Now
2. The Vault By Sacha
Everything The Vault By Sacha has is giving “Heated.” This red hoodie and black and white skirt are perfect for the Renaissance World Tour as it says, “I’ve arrived.” Check out this fly boutique for unique pieces that speak to individuality.Shop Now
3. Steve Madden
Of course, your shoe game has to be on point for the tour of the century. Pay homage to Bey’s Houston, Texas roots in these metallic cowgirl boots. Pair them with cheeky shorts and a graphic tee, and dance all night.Shop Now
4. Hanifa
If the Renaissance World Tour comes to your city during the summer, Hanifa has the styles you need to rock. This olive mini dress is fun, flirty, and everything “Summer Renaissance.”Shop Now
5. Terrell Dominick
Standing out is a must at the Renaissance concert. Terrell Dominick’s looks will have you on center stage wherever you sit. But we must warn you, wearing an outfit from her store will cause people to constantly ask you, “Where did you get that from?”Shop Now
6. Runway By HDM
Denim and jumpsuits pair well with concerts. Jumpsuits are easy to style and provide all the comfort you need to rock out. You can dress a jumpsuit up or down and wear it again for another event because they always stay in style. Check out Runway By HDM for a cute jumper to wear to the concert.Shop Now
7. Caribbean Cowgirl
Bring the color to the Renaissance World Tour with a vibrant look from Caribbean Cowgirl. Whether you need a vintage oversized blazer or a luxurious kimono, this fabulous boutique has you covered.Shop Now
8. Good American
Anything that sparkles is an ode to Queen Bey. Our girl loves her some shimmer and shine, and Good American has the perfect denim fringe shorts for the Renaissance Tour. And if these bottoms don’t fit your fancy, this size-inclusive shop has plenty of other cool looks to choose from.Shop Now