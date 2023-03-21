Glorilla’s Grandma Says Big Glo and Rihanna Look Alike, But Twitter Says…

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Glorilla recently co-signed her grandmother’s assertion that Big Glo and superstar Rihanna look alike, but Twitter seems to see it a little differently!

The FNF rapper tweeted out an audio clip of her grandma leaving a voicemail to what seems to be Glo’s mom, stating that she can hardly tell apart her grandbaby and the mogul from Barbados.

“How come you didn’t tell me Rihanna and Gloria look so much alike?” her grandmother remarked. “I can’t tell them girls apart on TV. That girl look just like your daughter.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to chime in!

Now, I’ve gotta be honest… I kind of see it! I’m not saying that I can’t tell the two apart, because I have eyes lol. But there is a striking resemblance that I don’t think most people are allowing themselves to see. I digress.

Check out the audio from Glorilla’s grandma below, then keep scrolling to see a little bit of what Twitter had to say about the whole ordeal!

