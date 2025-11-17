It’s the 2025 Governors Ball, so you know what time it is. It’s the official unofficial kickoff to award-season glam. The Oscar’s Governors Ball is the moment Hollywood shakes off some of its fall and winter energy and steps back into full slay mode. Before the months of red carpets, acceptance speeches, and viral fashion moments begin, the Governors Ball gives us that first taste of who’s coming bold, who’s coming classic, and who’s coming for everything. The carpet is one to watch as those who look to snag awards and trophies start their run at the Governor’s Ball. This year, Black women stole that carpet with looks that reminded everyone why we run beauty, fashion, and red-carpet presence. Below are the standout looks that had us ready for February, March, and every award show after. 2025 Governors Ball Red Carpet Fashion Preview: Red Dresses, Sleek Silhouettes, & Va-Va-Volume This year’s Governors Ball carpet gave us a clear preview of the fashion direction heading into award season. Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah, Andra Day, Tessa Thompson, and Cynthia Erivo delivered color, sharp silhouettes, and textured fabrics we loved. The palette leaned into neutrals, icy metallics, classic black, and powerful reds. Silhouettes stayed clean and intentional, with strapless gowns, sculpted bodices, dramatic skirts, and fluid draping. Fabrications ranged from mosaic beading to soft satin, airy chiffon, and feather-trimmed couture textiles. Beauty followed suit: polished, sculpted, and rich in softness. We spotted slicked back, pinned, and cropped styles, braids, and pixies. Makeup highlighted glowing melanin skin, glossy lips, defined brows. It was the perfect style forecast – a mix of old Hollywood glamour and modern sophistication. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the red carpet moments from the 2025 Governors Ball and take notes as we move into awards season. 2025 Governors Ball Red Carpet Gallery: Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah, & More Red Carpet Rundown: Must-See Looks From The 2025 Governors Ball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com