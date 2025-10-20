Source: Archive Photos / Getty Move over, Ocean’s Eleven! Real life just gave Hollywood a run for its money. Over the weekend, four masked thieves pulled off a daring daylight robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The stick-up inspired this list of 10 heist movies you need to watch right now. Check out the list inside. The four thieves escaped the Louvre Museum with priceless Napoleonic jewels in a seven-minute heist that’s left the world stunned. According to The Guardian, the group used a vehicle-mounted ladder to climb into the museum’s historic Apollo Gallery, smashed through glass displays with power tools, and made off with eight royal jewels. Their impressive burglary included diamond-encrusted tiaras and sapphire necklaces dating back to the 1800s. The robbery unfolded just after the museum opened Sunday morning, while unsuspecting visitors entered from the opposite side. Police say the precision and speed of the operation suggest it was carried out by a highly experienced crime network. As alarms blared, the robbers fled on motorbikes, leaving behind some of their tools — and a trail of disbelief. The Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa, was forced to close for a second day as investigators launched a full-scale search. CNN reports that officials believe the thieves specifically targeted pieces from France’s historic Crown Jewels, including items belonging to Empress Eugénie and Queen Marie-Amélie. While the most valuable artifact (the Regent Diamond, worth over $60 million) remains untouched, the stolen jewels are considered irreplaceable cultural treasures. The brazen heist has sparked debates about museum security in France, especially following a recent string of museum burglaries. For now, authorities say 60 investigators are on the case, and the search for the missing jewels continues. While the world waits for answers, the internet is already dubbing the Louvre thieves the “real-life Ocean’s crew.” If this cinematic caper has you craving more stylish break-ins and clever getaways, we’ve got you covered. Check out 10 iconic heist movies you can watch right now that’ll satisfy your inner art thief and leave you double-checking your security system: Hang It In The Louvre: 10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now was originally published on globalgrind.com