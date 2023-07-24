Cincinnati’s most prominent musical weekend just went down, and fans across the city – and across the country – can’t stop talking about how epic the Cincinnati Music Festival truly was! Keep scrolling to see pictures and videos from the three-day event! The 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival had everything. It was a perfect blend of world-class entertainment and legendary performances – all accented by that sweet Cincinnati charm you can only get here in the Queen City. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit If you attended any of the weekend’s events and still have a voice today then you deserve an award! According to WLWT 5, the Cincinnati Music Fest brings the city of Cincinnati just over $100 million each year. From Thursday through Saturday music fans were treated to a variety of history-making artists; including Al Green, Jill Scott, Snoop Dogg, Jodeci, and so many more! Check out our favorite photos from the event down below, and next year make sure you’re there to experience the epicness of the Cincinnati Music Fest for yourself! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Kicks Off The Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS] Here’s What You Missed At The Cincinnati Music Festival! was originally published on rnbcincy.com