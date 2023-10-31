Source: leolintang / Getty Happy Halloween! A holiday that is heavily celebrated in the United States and around the world. Originating in Ireland, this holiday’s traditions have adapted from country to country. From Mexico to Italy, the day, attire and meaning range from throughout the world with celebrations of the dead while others highlighting a specific moment in history. Continue scrolling below to learn more about how halloween is celebrated throughout the world! Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You! Some of the countries that do not celebrate Halloween are Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and majority of the countries in Africa. 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes 10 Smartest Black Characters In Horror Films READ MORE: • QTNA: Is Trick Or Treating Even Possible??!• Halloween is Over and Mariah Carey is Ready to Hear Her Own Christmas Anthem! Are You?• The Wilsons Turn Into The Carters• Reginae Carter And Her Bae Dress Up As Lil’ Wayne And Toya For Halloween• The New “Halloween” Movie Sequel Will Be The Scariest Of Them All• The Trailer For “Boo! A Madea Halloween” Made Us Yell “What The F*ck?” At Our Desks• Connecticut Teenagers Arrested For Dressing Up As Columbine Shooters For Halloween• Husband Of Oklahoma Mayor Apologizes For Posing As KKK Member For Halloween Prank• Halloween Horror Stories: How I Felt When I Saw Two White Guys In Blackface• You Won’t Get Away With Calling Solange’s Son “Ugly”• Viola Davis’ Daughter Wins Halloween By Dressing Up As Her Mother• Sebastian Meant Business On His First Trick-Or-Treating Excursion With Muva Amber Rose• Trick Or Treat! Naya Rivera Shares First Photo Of Her Adorable Son In Skeleton Costume• #Halloween Continues: Nicki Minaj, The Game, Beyonce, Jay Z & More Celeb Costumes You HAVE To See Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit How Is Halloween Celebrated Around The World? was originally published on woldcnews.com