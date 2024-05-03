Source: Dylan Buell / Getty (INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – For the first time since 2014, the Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after ending the Milwaukee Bucks season with 120-98 game six victory. Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell combine for 41 points off the bench to lead Indiana to the win. The post Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Semifinals appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Semifinals was originally published on 1075thefan.com