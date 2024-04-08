Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty Dreamville Fest 2024 is officially in the books, and as we predicted, there were plenty of surprises. Despite hitting a few snafus along the way, day 2’s performers (including Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, and late addition Hunxho) turned it out on stage. Bas, Omen and Cozz represented for Dreamville’s camp before the two headliners arrived to wrap it up. Despite an hour delay, Nicki Minaj made it worth the wait as she ran through some of her classic hits and new flavors, bringing the energy as only she could. And, of course, there was the closing set by the head honcho himself, J. Cole… which was surprising in more ways than one. In addition to his Dreamville crew, he brought out some very special guests, including Benny The Butcher, 6LACK, Lil Durk, Central Cee, and day 1 performers Jeremih and Lil Yachty. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all came with Cole’s revelations in regard to his well-publicised Kendrick Lamar diss on his latest project, Might Delete Later. More on that here: WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming Yep… it was definitely a Dreamville Fest to remember. Until next year, folks! Check out the photo highlights below! Day 1 Highlights: SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024 J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and More Bring The Element of Surprise to Day 2 of 2024 Dreamville Fest was originally published on hiphopnc.com