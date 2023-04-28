Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Footage has been released of NBA star James Harden getting into an altercation outside of a Vegas casino last night.

Harden and his entourage were seen at the Flamingo a little past 1:00 am. The Seventy-Sixers Guard was seen on camera chastising a man near what looked like the entrance of the venue. Subsequently tapping his chest before slapping the man in the face.

“It’s unclear what all kick-started the confrontation — but witnesses told us once Harden noticed people were watching nearby … the basketball player and the man he was quarreling with headed inside of the building together.” According to TMZ

Check Out Some Social Media Reactions Below

James Harden Lays HANDS on Someone in Vegas [WATCH] was originally published on rnbphilly.com