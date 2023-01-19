The direct sequel to last year’s Scream and the sixth installment in the series will hit theaters in early March. This week (January 19) we got the official trailer for the slasher film, you can check it out below!

Scream VI continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings (sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks). The four of them leave Woodsboro in hopes to start a new chapter in their lives in New York City. Their plans are halted when their new home is plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer. Who’s going to make it out alive? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Melissa Barrera (‘Sam Carpenter’), Jasmin Savoy Brown (‘Mindy Meeks-Martin’), Mason Gooding (‘Chad Meeks-Martin’), Jenna Ortega (‘Tara Carpenter’), Hayden Panettiere (‘Kirby Reed’) and Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’) return to reprise their roles in the franchise. The cast also includes Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett co-wrote the film based on characters created by Kevin Williamson. Williamson also served as an executive producer alongside Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena. William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein took on producer responsibilities.

Scream VI is only in theaters March 10. Check out the action-packed trailer and some first look photos we got below! Share your thoughts in the comments!

Jenna Ortega & Hayden Panettiere Return In The Horrifying Official Trailer For ‘Scream VI’ was originally published on globalgrind.com