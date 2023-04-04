Jill Biden Suggests Iowa Losers Should Visit White House Alongside LSU Champs, Twitter Yells “No”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The women’s NCAA basketball season may be over, but the drama continues.

It’s customary for sports teams who dominate their league to earn the right to visit the White House and meet the first family and gift the president a custom jersey.

But First Lady Jill Biden was at the LSU vs. Iowa game — the most-viewed NCAA Women’s basketball ever– and enjoyed the contest so much she wanted to change up the time-honored tradition and invite the losers to D.C. as well.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” Biden said at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. “So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Visiting the White House is earned, and Angel Reese, who’s been under scrutiny for taunting Caitlin Clarke with a taste of her own medicine by doing John Cena’s “can’t see me” gesture, took issue with Biden’s suggestion.

She even tweeted out ESPN’s story of Biden suggesting both teams visit and called it “A JOKE” alongside several crying laughing emojis and hopped in The Shade Room’s comments section to say, “WE NOT COMING. period.”

The newly minted NCAA women’s champion wasn’t alone in her thoughts; even Stephen A. Smith agreed with her, tweeting, “I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel.”

The First Lady’s press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, clarified Biden’s comments, and it seems like only the victors will be granted the right to visit the White House.

“The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student-athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” she tweeted. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

