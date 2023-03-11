Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kyrie Irving hopped on Twitch this week to vent about how frustrated he is with media speculations about his character as a teammate. The Dallas Mavericks’ new acquisition also asked how can he be free when children in Africa are still slaving away for Big Tech.

“What’s Ky gonna do this summer? Does Ky like Dallas? What happened in Brooklyn?” the 8x NBA All-Star asked rhetorically and mockingly. “What happened in Boston? What happened in Cleveland? Why did you leave LeBron?… Why did you leave all of these people?”

“You would think I’m the cancer in the locker room, as if basketball is an individual sport that one person is supposed to take blame for,” Irving expressed to his Twitch followers. “It’s 15 guys on the team, and I’m the one cancer in the room? That’s what it’s portrayed as, that’s what you guys get that’s what they have fun doing. That’s why these older, bitter gentlemen and women keep my name in their mouths every day.”

But the quirky point guard then dipped into his social justice bag and dragged Twitter CEO Elon Musk into the mix. “How am I free if I know my people in Africa aren’t free?” Irving opined. “How am I free if I know my indigenous people aren’t free in Australia? How am I free if I know kids are still working in the cobalt mines in the Congo, making Teslas?”

The rant came one day after the Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy. Irving had a hostile interaction with a fan at Smoothie King Center, too, when a Pels fan brought up the baller’s Anti-Semitism fiasco.

The Mavs are 5-6 since Irving joined them, and the NBA superstar has barely finished his first month in Dallas. Fans are wondering if he can stay quiet long enough to help Luka Doncic and the squad make it to the Finals this year. But let’s see how Twitter feels about Kyrie’s latest online show.

Kyrie Irving Asks If He’s The Real “Cancer In The Locker Room,” Talks Child Labor, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com