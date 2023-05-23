Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As the Los Angeles Lakers pack it up for the season, fans already have one way to majorly improve the team for next season.

There are plenty of players fans want to see LeBron James team up with, but atop that list is Kyrie Irving. As soon as the season ends, Irving will be an unrestricted free agency.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, aka the LeBron whisperer, has even pondered a deal that landed Irving on the West Coast team and thinks it is undoubtedly possible.

“It would take a little bit of maneuvering… but [The Lakers] can get there,” Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective Podcast. “They can keep [Austin] Reaves & get Kyrie [Irving]… The way this is ending, it’s increasing the chances of it happening.”

Irving is currently a member of the Dallas Mavericks and the two parties have a handshake agreement that will see him get a max contract with the same terms as Luka Doncic, a three-year deal and a fourth year on a player option.

A handshake deal may be noble, but with nothing really binding him to the Mavericks, Irving could sign up for a reunion with James. However, a monster Lakers deal for Irving means the team would have to sacrifice a deep bench which is risky.

The rumors of the reunion flared up even more when Irving was spotted courtside chatting it up with Alex Rodriguez for Game 4, the final game of the Denver Nuggets sweep.

Fans immediately began envisioning him suiting up for the Lakers and taking D’Angelo Russell‘s spot with tweets like, “He better suit up at halftime he can have D-Lo jersey” and another joking, “DLO seeing his future replacement watching him play.”

With the circulating rumors of Irving either staying in Dallas or heading to the West Coast, nothing will be certain until he signs a long-term deal this summer.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Irving and James possibly joining forces again below.

Kyrie Irving Courtside At Lakers Game Sparks LeBron James Reunion Rumors, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com