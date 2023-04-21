Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Update: April 21st, 3:30 pm

The internet has nipped this rumor in the bud FAST! The alleged DNA test Daliesha Key posted was apparently fake. The real document does not have Baby’s real name and his name was photoshopped on Key’s document. This proves that Lil Baby is NOT the father! See the receipts here:

Wha wha wha is it Lil Baby’s baby?! Daliesha Key comes to social media with some tea. The Instagram model has dropped an alleged DNA test revealing rapper Lil Baby is the father of her son.

Key also dropped a photo of her baby saying, “For all the haters and everyone who was trying to silence me, the truth out now.”

Lil Baby & on and off girlfriend, Jayda Wayda have been seen at multiple Atlanta Hawks games recently. Now, if this is true, Baby got some explaining to do with our girl Jayda! Check out photos of Lil Baby’s rumored baby mother, Daliesha Key below.

Lil Baby Accused of Being The Father of IG Model's Son; Meet Daliesha Key [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com